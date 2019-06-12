Oficial la rotura del tendón de Aquiles de Kevin Durant
Por Primerahora.com 06/12/2019 |04:57 p.m.
El propio canastero lo hizo público al postear una foto en Instagram en la que confirma que ha sido operado.
El delantero Kevin Durant oficialmente sufrió un desgarre del tendón de Aquiles. Así lo ha hecho pública al postear hoy en Instagram en la que además informa que ya fue operado por esta lesión en Nueva York.
El canastero dice que su camino hacia un retorno al básquet ya ha comenzado.
“Tengo a mi lado a mi familia y mis seres queridos. Gracias a todos por sus mensajes enviados”, escribió Durant.
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
También agregó que “estoy dolido profundamente” por esta lesión, “pero estoy bien. El baloncesto es mi más grande amor y por eso quería estar en cancha aquella noche. Esto es lo que sé hacer. Quería ayudar a mis compañeros en nuestro camino hacia el threepeat”.