Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun powered Houston to a Game 6 win on the road!



VanVleet: 29 PTS, 6 3PM, 8 AST, 8 REB

Sengun: 21 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL



Houston will now host Golden State for Game 7 at 8:30pm/et Sunday on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/lQNxV0Ggcg