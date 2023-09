South Atlantic League MVP - Abimelec Ortiz



Ortiz played in the South Atlantic League this season going off for the Hickory Crawdads. The first baseman hit .290 with an .987 OPS in 80 games for the Crawdads. The 21 year old had 42 extra-base hits and drove in 81 runs during his… pic.twitter.com/VYdCJqZqI2