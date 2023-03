Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra took a 3-1 win against Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin! 😎



Getting revenge from their loss at #WTTNovaGorica last year, the Indian pair secure their spot in the #WTTGoa Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals 👏 #WTTStarContender pic.twitter.com/bNVoayy6ok