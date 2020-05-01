Anderson Cooper se convierte en padre por primera vez
El niño, que pesó 7.2 libras al nacer, llevará el nombre de su abuelo.
El periodista y escritor Anderson Cooper anunció esta noche que está “más que feliz” porque se convirtió en padre por primera vez el pasado lunes.
Wyatt Morgan Cooper, a quien concibió a través de un vientre subrogado, pesó 7.2 libras y fue descrito por su padre como “dulce, suave, y saludable”. El primerizo contó a través de su cuenta de Instagram que Wyatt era el nombre de su padre, quien murió cuando él tenía 10 años.
“Él tiene tres días de edad. Lleva el nombre de mi padre, que murió cuando yo tenía diez años. Espero poder ser tan buen padre como él. El segundo nombre de mi hijo es Morgan. Es el apellido de mi madre. Sé que a mi mamá y a mi papá les gustó el nombre Morgan porque recientemente encontré una lista que hicieron hace 52 años cuando intentaban pensar en nombres para mí”, expresó el presentador de la cadena CNN, quien recurrió a la maternidad subrogada.
“Estoy agradecido de una madre subrogada que llevó a Wyatt y lo cuidó con amor y ternura y lo dio a luz. Es una bendición extraordinaria: lo que ella y todas las subrogadas dan a las familias que no pueden tener hijos”, dijo.
“Como niño gay, nunca pensé que sería posible tener un hijo, y estoy agradecido por todos los que han allanado el camino, y por los médicos y enfermeras y todos los involucrados en el nacimiento de mi hijo”, confesó el popular periodista.
“Desearía que mi mamá y mi papá y mi hermano, Carter, estuvieran vivos para conocer a Wyatt, pero me gusta creer que pueden verlo. Los imagino a todos juntos, abrazados, sonriendo y riendo, felices de saber que su amor está vivo en mí y en Wyatt, y que nuestra familia continúa”.
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.