#BoosieBadazz thinks race played a big part in #Diddy's allegations going all the way up to fed court ... but he's still happy the #BadBoy didn't get the book thrown at him!!!



Full story at the 🔗 HERE: https://t.co/8CEcVNOsoA



📽️: Instagram/boosieig2024 pic.twitter.com/0uc4iCFY1u