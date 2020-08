Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game. 🙌🥳



Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM ET featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5: https://t.co/H18c3UgBL1 pic.twitter.com/Cgt3r7LXQO