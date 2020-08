View this post on Instagram

From Puerto Rico to the 🌎, @titobambinoelpatron’s latest tune, "Sexy Sensual", has us all dancing... (including Tito himself!) Where in the world are you dancing to #ZumbaSexySensual? 👏 🎶: “Sexy Sensual” by @titobambinoelpatron @zionylennox @zion @lennox @wisin @cosculluela