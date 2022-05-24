Texas. El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, informó el martes que 15 personas murieron en un tiroteo en una escuela primaria.

Abbott añadió que el presunto tirador, un hombre de 18 años, también murió, y se cree que fue abatido por agentes de policía.

Precisó que 14 niños y un maestro murieron en la Escuela Primaria Robb, en Uvalde, a unas 85 millas al oeste de San Antonio.

Abbott dice que el tirador tenía una pistola y posiblemente un fusil.

