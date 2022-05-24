14 niños y un maestro mueren en tiroteo en una escuela elemental en Texas
El autor del incidente, de 18 años, también murió.
PUBLICIDAD
Texas. El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, informó el martes que 15 personas murieron en un tiroteo en una escuela primaria.
Abbott añadió que el presunto tirador, un hombre de 18 años, también murió, y se cree que fue abatido por agentes de policía.
Precisó que 14 niños y un maestro murieron en la Escuela Primaria Robb, en Uvalde, a unas 85 millas al oeste de San Antonio.
Abbott dice que el tirador tenía una pistola y posiblemente un fusil.
JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR— CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022
Pendientes a Primerahora.com para más detalles.
There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.— Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022
The rest of the district is under a Secure Status.