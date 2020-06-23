PUBLICIDAD
A pocos minutos de que se registrara el terremoto de magnitud 7.1 en México, usuarios de las redes sociales comenzaron a compartir imágenes del movimiento y de los daños provocados.
A continuación los vídeos.
#sismo2020 #sismo | En la Roma Norte, el movimiento causó daños en la azotea de una edificio, del cual comenzaron a caer chorros de agua pic.twitter.com/LqA4fVKhBy— RedTvo Television (@redtvo) June 23, 2020
VIDEO: 7.4M earthquake strikes southern Mexico, tsunami warning issued pic.twitter.com/xND5G5cD8v— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2020
Ground moving during magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Oaxaca, Mexico.#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/LFQNaccUBs— Irfan (@simplyirfan) June 23, 2020
#BREAKING: A magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Mexico. Look at this video of a building in the area where the earthquake happened.#FOX26 #LIVEDESK— Michael Ikahihifo (@Mike_Ikahihifo) June 23, 2020
pic.twitter.com/Ei7sMzrZSA
Earthquake in Mexico City- still occurring - not sure where epicenter is nor if there is any real damage pic.twitter.com/KDAou9YhPG— 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓵𝓾𝓬𝓱𝓪 (@Andalalucha) June 23, 2020
Scenes from Mexico City's earthquake pic.twitter.com/YkYEGD07Ky— Daily dose of #thinspo (@thinspo_dose) June 23, 2020
Can’t confirm, but possible water receding in #Huatulco mins after the 7.5 earthquake hit Mexico. Tsunami watch now pic.twitter.com/0bCNJ6xtfR— roberto pedone (@zerosum24) June 23, 2020
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake has hit southern and central Mexico #PrayForMexico pic.twitter.com/WsXSwLc0b5— Farhad Ahmed (@farhadahmed84) June 23, 2020
These are not scenes from a Sci-fi movie! This actually happened due to a huge #Earthquake in Oaxaca - México today! Swimming pool water shaking! pic.twitter.com/aJVwcGxTt5— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 23, 2020
A reported 7.7 earthquake just hit Mexico City, epicenter in Oaxaca. pic.twitter.com/ItJY5MJQOn— Ryan Anders Whitney (@RyanAndersWhit2) June 23, 2020