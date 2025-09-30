VIDEOS: Terremoto sacude Filipinas en la noche del martes
Al momento no hay informe de heridos.
Un terremoto de magnitud 6.7 se sintió en Filipinas en la noche del martes, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos.
I hope nothing happened to anyone. Get well soon. #Cebu #Philippines #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/eNHgptFyly— Ertan (@Ertnaykt) September 30, 2025
El epicentro se ubicó a 11 kilómetros al este-sureste de Calape y ocurrió a una profundidad de 10 kilómetro.
Inicialmente se había estimado en magnitud 7, pero luego se ajustó.
WATCH: Tremors were felt in parts of the Visayas, including areas in Negros Oriental and Siquijor, on Tuesday night (Sept. 30, 2025), following the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that jolted Cebu province at 9:59 p.m.— Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) September 30, 2025
Phivolcs said the earthquake's epicenter was traced 17 km.… pic.twitter.com/Id4QX8SVMm
The Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan, Cebu has announced that the church fully collapsed when the 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Cebu tonight.— yunis 𖹭 (@markjin9) September 30, 2025
🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/K3KCoowDGJ
WATCH: CCTV footage captured the inside of a house in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island, Cebu shaking during the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck east of Bogo City at 9:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30. #LindolPH #EarthquakePH 🎥: Jurna Yan/Facebook— Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) September 30, 2025
READ MORE:… pic.twitter.com/21Bv1HpeRT
6.7 earthquake just hit us.. pic.twitter.com/x2QMKvP6zY— Sachii (@sachiihappy) September 30, 2025