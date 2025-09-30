Un terremoto de magnitud 6.7 se sintió en Filipinas en la noche del martes, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos.

El epicentro se ubicó a 11 kilómetros al este-sureste de Calape y ocurrió a una profundidad de 10 kilómetro.

Inicialmente se había estimado en magnitud 7, pero luego se ajustó.

Al momento no hay informe de heridos.