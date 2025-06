Legendary company for SGA 🔥



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the 6th player to lead the league in PPG, win #KiaMVP and make the NBA Finals in the same season, joining Steph, Iverson, Shaq, MJ and Kareem!



