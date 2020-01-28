Lebron promete a Kobe seguir con su legado en emotiva carta
El actual delantero de los Lakers pide al astro de la NBA que le de fuerzas desde el cielo.
El baloncelista Lebron James compartió esta noche en sus redes sociales una extensa y emotiva carta dirigida a la leyenda de la NBA Kobe Bryant, fallecido ayer junto a su hija y otras siete personas en un accidente de helicóptero en Los Ángeles.
En el escrito, James promete continuar con el legado del exjugador estrella de los Lakers y pide que le de fuerzas desde el cielo.
“No estoy listo, pero aquí voy. Hombre, estoy sentado aquí tratando de escribir algo para esta publicación, pero cada vez que lo intento, ¡empiezo a llorar de nuevo solo pensando en ti, la sobrina Gigi y la amistad / vínculo / hermandad que tuvimos! Literalmente escuché tu voz el domingo por la mañana antes de dejar Philly para regresar a Los Ángeles. No pensé ni un poco en un millón de años que sería la última conversación que tendríamos. WTF!!”, escribió el delantero de los Lakers.
“¡Estoy desconsolado y devastado mi hermano! 😢😢😢😢💔. Hombre, te amo hermano mayor. Mi corazón está con Vanessa y los niños. ¡Te prometo que continuaré con tu legado! ¡Significas mucho para todos nosotros, especialmente # LakerNation💜💛 y es mi responsabilidad poner esta mierda en mi espalda y seguir así! ¡Por favor, dame la fuerza de los cielos de arriba y cuídame! ¡Los tengo aquí! ¡Hay mucho más que quiero decir, pero no puedo hacerlo ahora porque no puedo superarlo! Hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo mi hermano!!”.
James cerró el conmovedor mensaje con los hashtags: #Mamba4Life (MambaParaTodaLaVida) y #Gigi4Life (GigiParaTodaLaVida).
View this post on Instagram
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾