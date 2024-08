How Noah Lyles won 100m gold:



10 meters: last place

20 meters: last place

30 meters: last place

40 meters: last place

50 meters: 7th place

60 meters: 3rd place

70 meters: 3rd place

80 meters: 3rd place

90 meters: 2nd place

100 meters: 1st place 🥇 pic.twitter.com/7TzZ1TnYZG