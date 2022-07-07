El actor James Caan, quien marcó la historia del cine al interpretar a Sonny en la saga “The Godfather”, falleció anoche a sus 82 años, informó este jueves su familia a través de su perfil de Twitter.

“La familia aprecia el amor y las condolencias y pide que se continúe respetando su privacidad en este difícil momento”, lee la publicación.

Por su papel en la primera entrega de “The Godfather”, Caan recibió una nominación al Oscar a mejor actor de reparto.

Entre su filmografía también destacan otros títulos como, “The Rain People” (también bajo la dirección de Francis Ford Coppola), “Brian’s Song”, “Rollerball” y “A Bridge Too Far”.