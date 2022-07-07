Muere el actor James Caan que interpretó a Sonny en “The Godfather”
Tenía 82 años.
El actor James Caan, quien marcó la historia del cine al interpretar a Sonny en la saga “The Godfather”, falleció anoche a sus 82 años, informó este jueves su familia a través de su perfil de Twitter.
“La familia aprecia el amor y las condolencias y pide que se continúe respetando su privacidad en este difícil momento”, lee la publicación.
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.— James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022
The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
Por su papel en la primera entrega de “The Godfather”, Caan recibió una nominación al Oscar a mejor actor de reparto.
Entre su filmografía también destacan otros títulos como, “The Rain People” (también bajo la dirección de Francis Ford Coppola), “Brian’s Song”, “Rollerball” y “A Bridge Too Far”.