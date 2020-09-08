Programa de las Kardashian terminará en el 2021
La última temporada de “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” se emitirá a principios del próximo año por el canal E!.
Después de más de una década, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” terminará su carrera en el 2021.
“Es con gran pesar que nos despedimos” del reality show, dijeron Kim Kardashian y otros miembros de la extensa familia Kardashian-Jenner en un comunicado el martes.
“Hemos decidido como familia terminar este viaje tan especial”, dijo la familia en las redes sociales, sin más explicaciones sobre la movida.
El hogar del programa, el canal E!, dijo que es una despedida tardía. La nueva temporada comienza el 17 de septiembre y la última temporada se emitirá el próximo año.
La serie, que se estrenó en octubre de 2007, engendró 12 spin-offs, incluidos “Kourtney y Khloe Take Miami” y “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian”.
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim