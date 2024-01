Biggest Funnel-Web Spider EVER 🕸️🕷️ Meet Hercules - measuring at 7.9cm, he's the biggest male funnel-web spider that we've ever had handed in to the Australian Reptile Park! Males are typically much smaller than females but Hercules is just as big as the biggest female funnel-web that we've had handed in 😲 Hercules will go on to join our funnel-web spider venom program where his venom will be used to create life-saving antivenom ❤️