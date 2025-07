A new species of stick insect, suspected to be the heavies insect in Australia, has been discovered in high altitudes of the Atherton Tablelands, North Queensland. 🔎🌿🍃🪰



Read more here 👉https://t.co/MH6uOTb1tz

📸 Professor Angus Emmott @jcu pic.twitter.com/ruzrbUO871