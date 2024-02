🚨𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞🚨 On February 26, 2024, at 5:10 p.m., #teamHCSO's Aviation Unit was called to assist deputies in locating a five-year-old autistic child who had wandered away from home in Tampa. In under an hour, our deputies were able to locate the girl, who was found unharmed and returned to her family. *The child’s family has given HCSO permission to show her face in the video provided* "Their quick action saved the day, turning potential tragedy into a hopeful reunion," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Their dedication shows what service and protection are all about here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office." You can read more about this case by following this link: https://www.teamhcso.com/News/PressRelease/54333643-c0c1-478c-bd70-eadbe92f9c88/24-48