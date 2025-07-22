Padres dejan a su bebé en carro prendido y sin seguro mientras bebían en un bar
Testigos vieron al papá asomarse al auto y volver a beber como si nada.
Una pareja de Palm Coast en Florida fue arrestada luego de que las autoridades encontraran a su bebé solo dentro de un carro encendido y sin seguro, estacionado frente a un bar, según informó la Oficina del Alguacil del condado Flagler el lunes.
El caso salió a la luz gracias a una denuncia que las autoridades recibieron poco después de las 10:00 p.m. del viernes, 18 de julio. Cuando los agentes llegaron al lugar, hallaron al bebé dormido en un asiento de seguridad mal instalado en el asiento trasero del vehículo, el cual estaba abierto y con el motor en marcha.
Mientras los oficiales evaluaban la situación, una mujer identificada como Clarisse Finnegan, de 28 años, salió del bar y admitió ser la dueña del carro. También dijo que su esposo, Norman Finnegan Jr., de 60 años, se encontraba dentro del establecimiento. Ambos fueron detenidos para ser interrogados.
Testigos indicaron que vieron a un hombre salir brevemente del bar a eso de las 10:15 p.m. para mirar dentro del auto, y luego regresar a seguir bebiendo.
Durante los interrogatorios, la pareja dio versiones contradictorias sobre el tiempo que Clarisse pasó dentro del bar. Sin embargo, testigos aseguraron que ambos estuvieron bebiendo en el lugar.
“Estos dos nunca recibirán el premio a padres del año con ese comportamiento”, expresó el alguacil Rick Staly en declaraciones escritas.
“Nunca es aceptable dejar a un bebé solo dentro de un vehículo encendido, especialmente mientras se está bebiendo en un bar. Este tipo de imprudencia pudo haber terminado en una tragedia. Quiero agradecer al ciudadano que reportó este incidente y a nuestros agentes que actuaron con rapidez para proteger a este niño inocente”, agregó Staly.
Norman y Clarisse fueron acusados de negligencia infantil sin daño corporal grave, un delito grave de tercer grado. Norman fue liberado tras pagar una fianza de $2,500, mientras que Clarisse fue liberada bajo palabra.