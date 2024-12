🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: EARTHQUAKE SHAKING FELT NEAR SACRAMENTO



Shaking from the 7.0 earthquake was reported at Nugget Markets in Davis, California, located about 15 miles west of Sacramento.



The quake originated in Humboldt County, with a tsunami warning issued by NWS.



