India se prepara para el primer huracán categoría cinco del año en el mundo
Amphan se fortaleció hoy hasta alcanzar a tener vientos de 165 mph.
PUBLICIDAD
El ciclón tropical Amphan se convirtió esta madrugada en el primer huracán categoría cinco del mundo cuando sus vientos máximos sostenidos llegaron a 160 mph.
Según el Centro Conjunto de Advertencia de Tifones el sistema tuvo una rápida intensificación debido a las aguas cálidas del Golfo de Bengala.
Actualmente, los vientos llegan a 165 mph con ráfagas mucho más fuertes.
Wow 😍 Take a look at Bay of Bengal!— Raj Bhagat P #Mapper4Life (@rajbhagatt) May 16, 2020
Invest91B #AmphanCyclone pic.twitter.com/ItHCWp3mjS
TC #Amphan has intensified to 140kt, making it an equivalent category 5 hurricane.— Philippe Papin (@pppapin) May 18, 2020
The latest IR view is stunning, but a recent GPM 89GHz microwave pass reveals a dry moat & secondary wall forming; a harbinger of an eyewall replacement cycle likely halting further strengthening. pic.twitter.com/hOQrMlkyux
Super Cyclone AMPHAN continues to intensify. Most intense Cyclone in our basin.🌀#CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/5AkVLJDP9L— Pradeep (@MaduraiMet) May 18, 2020