El ciclón tropical Amphan se convirtió esta madrugada en el primer huracán categoría cinco del mundo cuando sus vientos máximos sostenidos llegaron a 160 mph.

Según el Centro Conjunto de Advertencia de Tifones el sistema tuvo una rápida intensificación debido a las aguas cálidas del Golfo de Bengala.

Actualmente, los vientos llegan a 165 mph con ráfagas mucho más fuertes.