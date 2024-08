8pm EDT 10th August: A tropical wave currently over the Central Atlantic is likely to become a tropical cyclone, with a 50% 🟠 48-h & 90% 🔴 7-day probability.



Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.



