[Jul 7-Sun]

🌧️Brief passing showers possible across the islands.

🥵A Heat Warning is in effect for N, W, and S PR & St. Croix. Heat Advisory is in effect for Culebra, St. Thomas & St. John.

🏊‍♀️The risk of rip currents is moderate for PR, Culebra, Vieques & St. Croix.#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/DfyYltNnid