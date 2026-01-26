Comenzó a llover “piedras” y tanto turistas como residentes quedaron sorprendidos
Ocurrió tras erupción del volcán Kilauea, en Hawai.
PUBLICIDAD
El emblemático volcán Kīlauea, dentro del Parque Nacional de los Volcanes de Hawai, registró el sábado una erupción significativa de su fase eruptiva en curso, conocida como Episode 41.
@bigislandthievesmedia
🌋 Kīlauea Alert: Episode 41 Eruption Begins with High Lava Fountains 🌋 VOLCANO, Jan. 24, 2026 — The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reports that Episode 41 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption officially commenced this morning at 11:10 a.m. HST. This follows several days of inflationary pressure and precursory lava overflows. Current Eruption Status Location: Activity is strictly confined to the Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Fountain Height: As of noon, both the north and south vents are producing massive lava fountains reaching heights of approximately 1,640 feet (500 meters). Plume: A significant gas and ash plume is rising above the summit. In past episodes, these plumes have reached up to 20,000 feet. Health & Safety Advisories: Tephra and Gas With the onset of high fountaining, volcanic glass and gas are being carried downwind. Tephra (Volcanic Glass): Fine particles, including ash and Pele’s Hair, have already been reported in Volcano Village, Mauna Loa Estates, and Ōhiʻa Estates. These particles can cause severe irritation to the eyes and skin. Respiratory Warning: High levels of sulfur dioxide (SO_2) are being released. Residents with asthma or other respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors and close windows. Protective Measures: If you must be outside in affected areas, wearing a mask and eye protection is recommended to avoid inhaling ash or getting glass particles in your eyes. Travel and Traffic Impacts Visibility: Falling tephra and volcanic haze (vog) may significantly reduce visibility on roadways, particularly on Volcano Road (Route 11) near the park entrance. Congestion: Expect heavy traffic and delays as onlookers head toward the park for eruption viewing. Airports: At this time, HVO reports that Hilo (ITO) and Kona (KOA) airports are unlikely to be impacted by the current plume trajectory. Wind Forecast Winds are currently light and variable, blowing generally from the south-southeast. This suggests that the volcanic plume and tephra are primarily drifting toward the north and northwest of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater. VC: @mento_bento808 Taken form Mauna Loa Estates.♬ original sound - Big Island Thieves Media
El episodio comenzó alrededor de las 11:10 a.m. hora local y se extendió durante aproximadamente ocho horas antes de que las autoridades anunciaran su final el sábado por la noche.
Según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS), las fuentes de lava alcanzaron alturas récord de hasta 1,575 pies, generando una intensa columna de tefra —fragmentos de roca volcánica— y ceniza que se elevó sobre el cráter Halemaʻumaʻu y fue dispersada por los vientos hacia las zonas circundantes.
Fue esa tefra volcánica la que sorprendió varias localidades cuando empezó a caer del cielo como una lluvia de piedras.
@treehousechicks felt like the sky was falling today! hawaii volcano national park. uēkahuna before they closed it. episode41! 1/24/26 #kilauea #hawaii #treehousechicks #theskyisfalling #volcano ♬ original sound - Kelli - The TreeHouseChick
El USGS y medios locales reportaron que ceniza fina, peines de vidrio volcánico conocidos como Pele’s hair, y fragmentos de roca se depositaron en lugares como Volcano Village, Mauna Loa Estates, ʻŌhiʻa Estates, Mountain View, Fern Acres, Kurtistown, ʻĀinaloa Estates, Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Beaches y Pāhoa.
Testigos y residentes describieron cómo el material volcánico caía sobre automóviles y techos, cubriendo vehículos con una fina capa de ceniza e incluso provocando bloqueos temporales en carreteras debido a la acumulación de fragmentos volcánicos.
@diananova9 Kilauea Volcano raining down tephra and pumice during eruption episode 41! Jan.24, 2026. #volcano #eruption #foryoupage #fy #fyp ♬ original sound - Diana
Aunque Episode 41 terminó el sábado por la noche, las alertas por tefra residual y posible caída adicional de ceniza continuaron durante el domingo, según boletines de las autoridades locales.
Expertos del USGS señalaron que la actual fase eruptiva de Kīlauea, que comenzó a fines de diciembre de 2024, ha sido una de las más persistentes en años, con múltiples episodios eruptivos consecutivos y actividad continua dentro del cráter.
@alyssa.in.hawaii It’s literally raining rocks 🤯🪨 here are a few on the lookout at Volcano House, it’s much less here than on the trails Fortunately these are pretty light and airy 🪨…but, of course, you need to be careful and don’t want to be out in the rain if these #kilauea #eruption #episode41 #tephra #volcano ♬ original sound - Alyssa Lee