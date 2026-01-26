🌋 Kīlauea Alert: Episode 41 Eruption Begins with High Lava Fountains 🌋 ​VOLCANO, Jan. 24, 2026 — The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reports that Episode 41 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption officially commenced this morning at 11:10 a.m. HST. This follows several days of inflationary pressure and precursory lava overflows. ​Current Eruption Status ​Location: Activity is strictly confined to the Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. ​Fountain Height: As of noon, both the north and south vents are producing massive lava fountains reaching heights of approximately 1,640 feet (500 meters). ​Plume: A significant gas and ash plume is rising above the summit. In past episodes, these plumes have reached up to 20,000 feet. ​Health & Safety Advisories: Tephra and Gas ​With the onset of high fountaining, volcanic glass and gas are being carried downwind. ​Tephra (Volcanic Glass): Fine particles, including ash and Pele’s Hair, have already been reported in Volcano Village, Mauna Loa Estates, and Ōhiʻa Estates. These particles can cause severe irritation to the eyes and skin. ​Respiratory Warning: High levels of sulfur dioxide (SO_2) are being released. Residents with asthma or other respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors and close windows. ​Protective Measures: If you must be outside in affected areas, wearing a mask and eye protection is recommended to avoid inhaling ash or getting glass particles in your eyes. ​Travel and Traffic Impacts ​Visibility: Falling tephra and volcanic haze (vog) may significantly reduce visibility on roadways, particularly on Volcano Road (Route 11) near the park entrance. ​Congestion: Expect heavy traffic and delays as onlookers head toward the park for eruption viewing. ​Airports: At this time, HVO reports that Hilo (ITO) and Kona (KOA) airports are unlikely to be impacted by the current plume trajectory. ​Wind Forecast ​Winds are currently light and variable, blowing generally from the south-southeast. This suggests that the volcanic plume and tephra are primarily drifting toward the north and northwest of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater. VC: @mento_bento808 Taken form Mauna Loa Estates.