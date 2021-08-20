Cupeyville School is a private, quality English-instruction college-preparatory school from PPK to 12th grade, providing academic excellence since 1963.

Cupeyville School is non-sectarian, co-educational with a multicultural student community and is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and CADIE. Ranked among Puerto Rico’s Top English teaching private schools, Cupeyville School’s student population is approximately 900 students and employs a combined faculty and administrative staff of approximately 125 members.

We offer Regular and Honors programs, Advanced Placement courses and an integrated Bridges Program for students with mild learning disabilities from 1st to 11th grade.

At Cupeyville School we honor all our students and recognize their multiple learning styles and needs. We adapt our programs and curricula through differentiated teaching. We offer Regular and Honors programs, Advanced Placement courses and an integrated Bridges Program for students with mild learning disabilities from 1st to 11th grade. We also work individually with the student’s program adjusting it to conform to their specific needs. High caliber elective courses round up our students’ development with Drama, Music, Foreign Languages, Fine Arts and Culinary Arts classes, among others.

PUBLICIDAD

Our students define themselves as Well-Rounded, Goal Oriented students who achieve their objectives by being Perseverant, Dedicated, and Versatile Multi-Taskers. Our student body is well balanced with a fine mix of academically skilled, creative, and athletic students. Students are active in after school organizations such as, Student Council, Honor Societies, Oratory and Forensic. Many students compete in one or more of our 25 competitive sports teams. 100% of Cupeyville School graduates are accepted in an accredited stateside or overseas 4-year Higher Learning Institution, many with full scholarships.

For more information visit www.cupeyvilleschool.org. If you have any questions or to schedule a virtual tour, contact our Admissions Office at: admissions@cupeyvilleschool.org, 787-293-2300.