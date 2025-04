ANT & MCDANIELS STAR IN GAME 3 WIN 🤩



Ant: 29 PTS | 8 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 5 3PM

McDaniels: 30 PTS | 5 REB | 2 STL



Timberwolves take a 2-1 series lead, with a chance to go up 3-1 on Sunday, 4/27 at 3:30pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/aVfNzuW3gJ