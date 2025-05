🏆 SATURDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆



Jayson Tatum and the @celtics knock down 20 threes as they win and cut the series to 2-1!



Payton Pritchard: 23 PTS, 5 3PM

Jaylen Brown: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

Derrick White: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 3PM

Al Horford: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 3 3PM



Game 4: Monday (5/12)… pic.twitter.com/FTQrze7haI