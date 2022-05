JUST IN: @CanBball and #CEBL announce that the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton will play host to the Men's @FIBAWC qualifier against the Dominican Republic on Canada Day.



Tickets go live May 27 at 10 AM ET on Ticketmaster.



🔗: https://t.co/CTjuf5pVED#LetsBall #WeAreTeamCanada pic.twitter.com/pp2CyxkZvY