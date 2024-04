WHAT A NIGHT FOR JOEL EMBIID 🔥🔥



▪️ 50 PTS (playoff career high)

▪️ 13-19 FGM, 19-21 FTM

▪️ 5 3PM

▪️ 8 REB

▪️ Game 3 W



Embiid becomes the first Sixer to score 50 points in a postseason game since Allen Iverson in 2002-03.