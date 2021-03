🌟 The #TacoBellSkills Bracket! 🌟@Dsabonis11 vs. @J30_RANDLE

➡️ Winner vs. @luka7doncic @NikolaVucevic vs. @Holla_At_Rob33

➡️ Winner vs. @CP3



1st Round byes were determined by number of #NBAAllStar appearances, with Luka Doncic getting the tiebreaker as a starter. pic.twitter.com/rh3cRkFvuv