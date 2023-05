For the first time in NBA history, all eight seeds will have a spot in the semifinals 😳🔥



No. 1 Nuggets

No. 2 Celtics

No. 3 Sixers

No. 4 Suns

No. 5 Knicks

No. 6 Warriors

No. 7 Lakers

No. 8 Heat pic.twitter.com/QZpRiGOlMo