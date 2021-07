Middleton, Holiday help the @Bucks take a 3-2 lead in the #NBAECF presented by AT&T! #NBAPlayoffs @Khris22m: 26 PTS, 13 REB, 8 AST@Jrue_Holiday11: 25 PTS, 13 AST



Game 6: Sat, 8:30pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/TgxZp5QWCf