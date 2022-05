Giannis is 1 of 6 players to have multiple 20+ pts, 12+ reb and 12+ ast playoff games.



LeBron James (5x)

Oscar Robertson (4x)

Magic Johnson (3x)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (2x, includes today)

Russell Westbrook (2x)

Wilt Chamberlain (2x) pic.twitter.com/lFcKEg5QEj