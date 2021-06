🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



James Harden (34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) and the @BrooklynNets win Game 5 and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals! They will face Milwaukee with Game 1 on Saturday, June 5. #NBAPlayoffs



Kyrie Irving: 25 PTS, 3 3PM

Kevin Durant: 24 PTS, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/yeQQp1Pi4q