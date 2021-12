We are 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒅 to announce the addition of Olympian and Puerto Rican National Team member Tayra Melendez to our coaching staff! 🔥



📰 https://t.co/qNVq77VYdV



🔴⚡️🏀 #WIN #BIB pic.twitter.com/ouD4PTDItV