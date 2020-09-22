View this post on Instagram

ICYMI: Univision’s #ElGordoYLaFlaca aired an interview earlier today with #SofíaUrbieta (Vanessa’s mother) where she claims #VanessaBryant has stopped supporting her financially. That the lease on her apartment runs through March 2021. Vanessa Bryant gave a statement to #Univision saying that her and #KobeBryant supported Sofía Urbieta financially for 20 years. That now it is Sofía that has failed to provide the emotional support her daughter needs during this difficult time. You can see the interview by clicking the link on our Twitter feed. We hope things can be resolved for everyone involved. Feelings are still raw following the tragedy of losing #Kobe and #Gigi 🙏 #SofíaUrbieta #ElGordoYLaFlaca #Univision stated they did not pay her for the interview. #NewportBeach #NewportCoast Statement from Vanessa Bryant to Univision’s El Gordo y La Flaca: "My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and house that were not in her name," Vanessa said, claiming that her mother purposely removed all the things that she bought for her to make it look like Vanessa is the bad guy. She continued, "She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and moved the furniture away to make it look like she doesn’t have support." Contrary to what her mother said, Vanessa also claimed that she still supported her financially even after Kobe's death. However, her mother "has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away."