Viuda de Kobe Bryant responde a declaraciones de su madre quien asegura que la botó de la casa
Vanessa Bryant dijo que la ha estado apoyando económicamente durante los últimos 20 años.
La viuda de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, reaccionó a las declaraciones que hizo su mamá Sofia Laine asegurando que la había botado de la casa que el baloncelista le había regalado.
Laine también dijo en el programa “El Gordo y La Flaca” que transmite Univisión, que su hija también le quitó un carro. En la entrevista también aseguró que actualmente vive en un apartamento que le paga Vanessa, sin embargo sería hasta marzo.
Tras la entrevista, Vanessa respondió diciendo que mientras ella llora por la muerte de su esposo y su hija, su mamá derrama lágrimas por un auto y una casa.
“Mi esposo y mi hija fallecieron inesperadamente y, sin embargo, mi mamá tuvo la audacia de hacer una entrevista en la que hablaba negativamente de mí, mientras derrama algunas lágrimas por un auto y una casa que no estaban a su nombre. Se ha quitado todas sus joyas de diamantes, ha vaciado el apartamento que le proporcioné y ha guardado los muebles para que parezca que no tiene mi apoyo. Mi esposo y yo la hemos apoyado económicamente durante los últimos 20 años y sigo haciéndolo, además de su pensión alimenticia mensual. Contrariamente a informes anteriores, ella no ha estado presente físicamente, ni nos ha apoyado emocionalmente después de que mi esposo y mi hija fallecieran. Ahora veo lo que es más importante para mi mamá y es más que doloroso. Espero que todo lo que está saliendo sobre nuestra relación personal termine aquí”, dijo Vanessa Bryant mediante declaraciones escritas enviadas al programa.
Según han reportado varios medios estadounidenses, la casa donde vivía la señora está a nombre de Erika Williams quien fuera asistente de Kobe.