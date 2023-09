On Monday and Tuesday, the @astros' Jose Altuve homered 4 times in a span of 4 innings played by his team.



The only other MLB player ever to do that was Bobby Lowe on May 30, 1894, in what was the very first 4-homer game in MLB history (homered in 3rd, 3rd, 5th and 6th innings). pic.twitter.com/dyuQBIpapC