The #Cubs made the following roster moves:

- Agreed w/ OF Joc Pederson on a 2021 contract w/ mutual option for 2022

- Agreed w/ RHP Trevor Williams on a 2021 deal

- Agreed w/ LHP Andrew Chafin on a 2021 deal w/ mutual option for 2022

- Designated INF Max Schrock for assignment pic.twitter.com/dmsB5dWTWs