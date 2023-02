I announced today a donation -per-strikeout program, the La MaKina Strikeout Challenge, that will benefit Fundación CAP, a non-profit for children with cancer at Hospital Pediátrico in 🇵🇷. Berríos will make a $50 contribution per strikeout this season https://t.co/uDnuBCvspz pic.twitter.com/B56XVHlPhq