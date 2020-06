View this post on Instagram

I was just a kid who grew up dreaming to play in the MLB. I can’t thank the Tigers Organization enough for giving me the chance to chase that dream. Thank you friends, family, fans, and coaches for all the support and getting me to this point. To my dad and grandpa, I love you guys, but I’m coming for your records and more 😏😉💪 #GOTIGERS #MOCITY #thirdtimesacharm #justthebeginning