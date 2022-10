Carlos Correa this season: .291/.366/.467 with a 140 OPS+ (40% better than league avg hitter). His 244 total bases easily led the team. Hit .314/.388/.515 with runners on base and .277/.364/.366 with RISP. He had a very good season…sign him long term @TwinsPrez. pic.twitter.com/l0QwdkDVQS