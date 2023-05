I’m Back! August 5th in Texas

On the #PaulDiaz

VS @HeatherHardyBox 2



Some ask why?

My answer it’s a voluntary Title Defense & when I asked for a shot at her title she gave it to me. I try my hardest to honor what comes out my mouth & my promises 😉🙏 #PaulDiaz #SerranoHardy pic.twitter.com/VMo0Vl9Ld2