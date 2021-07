🚨 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🚨



The much anticipated trilogy bout between @Tyson_Fury and @BronzeBomber will now take place on October 9th at the @TMobileArena in Las Vegas 🥊#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/Q5Xy6P4qz1