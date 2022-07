🇵🇷 JUST ANNOUNCED 🇬🇭@Sniper_Pedraza will battle @RichardCommey in the 10-round Junior Welterweight main event Saturday, Aug. 27 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.



🎟 https://t.co/W7OwTrQW3J pic.twitter.com/J8HNqT6A0e