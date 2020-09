I want to invite all of you guys to spend a day in camp with me. Click the link below to check out my FIGHT LIFE!! Via @FTWRBrand



🎥 #marcortiz#críaboricua #watchmerise #TeamXander #fightlife #ftwrhttps://t.co/sKOyuLx6ix @sweatboxboxing @trboxing @trboxeo @GrantWorldwide pic.twitter.com/fXKh0Rl01f