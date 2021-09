Today I turn 19 years old. Five days before my 10th professional fight. As I enter fight week I invite you to celebrate with me Friday night live on @espn +. I'll put on a show! 🇵🇷🔥#críaboricua #watchmerise #TeamXander#SangreNueva#youngking @sweatboxboxing @trboxing pic.twitter.com/MPnuuVjrwf