Gareth Bale for Wales in Euro 2016 and World Cup 2022 qualifiers:

🏟 17 games

⚽️ 13 goals

🎯 5 assists

📊 1.06 g/a per game

Contributed to 75% of team goals🤯

6 game winning goals (3 in 80th+ minute)

Scored or assisted in all 11 Wales wins



Best international player itw🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐐 pic.twitter.com/IEJ8W4wSaX