🇨🇴 Colombia have set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in the national team's history;



🏟️ 28 games

😃 22 wins

🤝 6 Draws



Los Cafeteros will defend their 28-game streak against Lionel Messi & Argentina in the 2024 Copa América final.