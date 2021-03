🇮🇹 #CoppieBartali comes to an end in Forlì with Honoré (DQT) taking stage 5 while Vingegaard (TJV) confirmed his overall success. @MatteoJorg, part of the early break, was caught by the main field inside the last two laps of the Rocca delle Camminate circuit.



📸 @bettiniphoto pic.twitter.com/kySW13vLkK